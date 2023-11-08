Brotherhood Watch: Dallas Rookie Dereck Lively Is Blowing People Away

Duke fans had a pretty good idea of what Dereck Lively brings to the table but the Dallas Mavericks, and the NBA in general, are starting to get the picture.

Remember when Lively began to move up the draft last spring? He may not have moved up far enough.

So far he’s more than held his own against young centers like Victor Wembnayama and Mark Williams and Dallas fans are getting excited as, presumably, are the Mavericks themselves.

This article calls him “the perfect draft pick,” which is high praise indeed. Based on his performance so far though, how could you argue?

It hasn’t all been perfect. Lively had a tough matchup against Denver, the only loss Dallas has suffered so far, but Nikolai Jokic is a tough matchup for anyone, least of all a rookie.

Against Orlando though, with fellow Brotherhood member Paolo Banchero and the Wagner brothers, Lively finished with 10 points on 4-5 shooting, had five rebounds, an assist and one block.

And did that in 16 minutes because he got in foul trouble.

So maybe he’s not a perfect rookie, but consider this: it’s early and Victor Wembanyama is almost certainly going to be the NBA Rookie of the Year. The other current candidates?

Chet Holmgren, Ausar Thompson, Brandon Miller and Anthony Black.

And, of course, the perfect rookie, Dereck Lively.