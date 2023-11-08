Duke Recruiting: The 2024 Class (So Far Anyway) Have All Officially Signed

The excitement of the initial announcements are over, but now it’s tangible as Cooper Flagg, Patrick Ngongba, Darren Harris and Kon Knueppel have apparently all signed their official letters of intent and will presumably be on campus this summer to get started on being Blue Devils.

This is an exciting group. Flagg has set off a bit of hysteria since before this past summer’s Peach Jam when he put on a possibly unprecedented display, but he’s not all.

Ngongba has been a revelation since losing weight and interestingly, like Flagg, his mother has deep roots in basketball. As Barry pointed out to us, the St. Croix native currently coaches at Georgetown and is coaching with the Virgin Islands National team.

Harris is perhaps the best shooter in the class and he’s going to make everyone’s life easier as Scheyer’s focus on perimeter shooting will open the court for everyone else.

Like Flagg and Ngongba, Knueppel comes from a basketball family, so he’s probably ahead of the curve in many ways.

All in all, it’s a highly promising class and Scheyer may not be done. We’ll see how that works out at some point.