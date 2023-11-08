If You’re Going To Make Predictions In November, Might As Well Go Large

One of the most fun - and also most futile - things to do at the beginning of any sport season is to make predictions. Odds are you’re going to miss on most of it, but it’s still fun.

Over at The Fayetteville Observer, Rodd Baxley takes a whack at some “bold” predictions about Duke’s season.

Here’s his best bets for the Blue Devils this year.

Tyrese Proctor will win the ACC Player of the Year. Well he might. The best candidates, Proctor aside, are teammate Kyle Filipowski, UNC’s Armando Bacot, Virginia’s Reece Beekman, Clemson’s PJ Hall and perhaps Miami’s Norchad Omier. Proctor has a good a shot as anyone else does.

He also predicts that this year’s Duke team, like the five Duke teams that had the most assists, will advance to the Final Four. That’s not really that bold. Almost any team that makes a deep March run is going to pass well because the primary requirement, on defense as well as offense by the way, is teamwork. And moving the ball is the epitome of teamwork.

Final prediction: Duke loses ACC Tournament, gets a #1 seed and wins the NCAA Tournament. Well, that is pretty bold. It’s not quite as bold as Fred and George Weasley’s gutty bet at the Quidditch World Cup, but it’s pretty gutty.

He goes one step further and picks the Final Four, picking Creighton, Michigan State and Kansas, thus setting Duke up as the ‘cue and stew team to knock off the cornfed set.

It’s essentially impossible to do this in March when you know the field, the matchups and, critically, the injuries or other issues, so he gets full props for this. But for extra credit, he could have picked the ACC winner too.