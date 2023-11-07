DBR Podcast #554 - Duke Dunks Dartmouth

If you had guessed that Jalen Blakes and Spencer Hubbard would arguably play bigger roles in Duke’s season opening victory than Sean Stewart and TJ Power, go to the prize window to collect your reward.

The Duke Basketball Roundup has plenty to talk about in their recap of Duke’s impressive win over the Dartmouth Big Green and it all begins with the impressive display of depth from Jon Scheyer’s squad.

Duke used a combination of withering defensive pressure and smart offensive execution to pull away from Dartmouth around the middle of the first half and then coasted to victory.

The DBR podcast crew of Jason and Donald are joined by a special guest — former Chronicle Digital Sports editor Scott Rich — for this recap of the game.

In addition to a deep dive into the Duke win, they also look at how the rest of the ACC did on college basketball’s opening night including a close call for Louisville and several impressive wins where ACC teams showed no trouble clearly the 90 or even 100 point marks.