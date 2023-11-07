Pass-Happy Duke Teams Since 2010

One aspect of Duke’s play last season that largely eluded notice was its ability to convert passes into baskets. In Jon Scheyer’s first season running the Duke program, only Virginia and Virginia Tech (the Hokies marginally) were more efficient in that regard than the Blue Devils (.562).

That’s a telling sign of poise and teamwork, especially impressive under a new coach.

Such effective passing was consistent with Duke’s practice under retired head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Since 2010 Coach K’s teams shared the ball at escalating rates – four of his five best squads at converting passes into scores came as his coaching career reached its conclusion. (Those assist total don’t count passes that led directly to a player being fouled in the act of shooting, an invisible supportive stat.)

What’s more, the NCAA championship squads of 2010 and 2015 recorded assists at rates above the program mean since 2010.

That quiet conversion was carried forward last year under Scheyer, who predicts a similar statistical profile in ’24.

“We have really good guard play and very mobile bigs, but sharing the ball is going to be a key thing,” Scheyer said this past summer. Echoing previous pronouncements by Krzyzewski, he continued, “We can’t be about individual stats, we’re going to be a team with different leading scorers. But sharing the ball, playing fast, playing with space…and of course, making the right reads, because you have shooting around you.

“So hopefully that opens up space for Flip (Kyle Filipowski), for Mark (Mitchell), for our guards to get in there and draw some attention.”

Defensive attention, that is.