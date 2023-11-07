 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pass-Happy Duke Teams Since 2010

A characteristic that has carried over from the Krzyzewski era

By Barry Jacobs
NCAA Basketball: Dartmouth at Duke
Nov 6, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket between Dartmouth Big Green forward Nikola Dimitrijevic (15) and forward Dusan Neskovic (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

One aspect of Duke’s play last season that largely eluded notice was its ability to convert passes into baskets. In Jon Scheyer’s first season running the Duke program, only Virginia and Virginia Tech (the Hokies marginally) were more efficient in that regard than the Blue Devils (.562).

That’s a telling sign of poise and teamwork, especially impressive under a new coach.

Such effective passing was consistent with Duke’s practice under retired head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Since 2010 Coach K’s teams shared the ball at escalating rates – four of his five best squads at converting passes into scores came as his coaching career reached its conclusion. (Those assist total don’t count passes that led directly to a player being fouled in the act of shooting, an invisible supportive stat.)

What’s more, the NCAA championship squads of 2010 and 2015 recorded assists at rates above the program mean since 2010.

That quiet conversion was carried forward last year under Scheyer, who predicts a similar statistical profile in ’24.

“We have really good guard play and very mobile bigs, but sharing the ball is going to be a key thing,” Scheyer said this past summer. Echoing previous pronouncements by Krzyzewski, he continued, “We can’t be about individual stats, we’re going to be a team with different leading scorers. But sharing the ball, playing fast, playing with space…and of course, making the right reads, because you have shooting around you.

“So hopefully that opens up space for Flip (Kyle Filipowski), for Mark (Mitchell), for our guards to get in there and draw some attention.”

Defensive attention, that is.

WHEN SHARING IS CARING
Duke Assists Per FG Made Since 2010 NCAA Title
Season FGM Assists Ast/FG
2018 1125 648 .576
2021 692 390 .564
2023 936 526 .562
2020 920 479 .561
2022 1158 642 .559
2014 929 509 .548
2015 1099 588 .535
2013 960 515 .527
2019 1157 606 .523
2011 1040 529 .509
2016 983 480 .488
2010 1048 555 .540
2012 874 423 .484
2017 1019 484 .475

