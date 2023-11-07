YouTube Gold: Magic Johnson Absolutely Raved About This Play

You know how you’re doing well as a basketball player? When Magic Johnson tweets this: “I’m watching the women’s basketball game between South Carolina and Notre Dame right now and I just saw the best move in all of basketball including the pros like LeBron, Steph, KD, Victor, and Jokic. Everyone must see the coast-to-coast, behind-the-back move by freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina. WOW!! @GamecockWBB”

He’s not wrong.

Fulwiley, after playing less than one half of college basketball, put on a move that’s going to have fans expecting more. It really is impressive. The South Carolina-LSU games just got much more interesting.

if you want to skip ahead on the link above, go in about :28 seconds. For those who use the embed below, it is set to start there.