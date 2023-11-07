 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Magic Johnson Absolutely Raved About This Play

And who would know better?

By JD King
Aflac Oui-Play: South Carolina v Notre Dame
 PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 06: Milaysia Fulwiley of South Carolina runs with the ball during the Aflac Oui Play match between South Carolina and Notre Dame at Halle Georges Carpentier on November 06, 2023 in Paris, France.
Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

You know how you’re doing well as a basketball player? When Magic Johnson tweets this: “I’m watching the women’s basketball game between South Carolina and Notre Dame right now and I just saw the best move in all of basketball including the pros like LeBron, Steph, KD, Victor, and Jokic. Everyone must see the coast-to-coast, behind-the-back move by freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina. WOW!! @GamecockWBB”

He’s not wrong.

Fulwiley, after playing less than one half of college basketball, put on a move that’s going to have fans expecting more. It really is impressive. The South Carolina-LSU games just got much more interesting.

if you want to skip ahead on the link above, go in about :28 seconds. For those who use the embed below, it is set to start there.

