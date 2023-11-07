Blue Healers Arizona Auction Extended!

There were a couple of issues with our Arizona auction - the top bidder had a conflict, the second bidder won a different auction and we forgot to mention the deadline - so good news - Arizona tickets are suddenly much cheaper and the deadline has been extended to Tuesday at 11:00 pm.

So if you were eyeballing this sweet pair of tickets to Basketball Paradise, get your mouse hand ready! In the words of Dick Vitale, they’re back, baby! And they’re PTC! Prime Time Tickets!

Seriously, this should be a great game. Duke got the opening night jitters out of the way Monday night and showed some really interesting potential. Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are fully healthy now and all three excelled against Dartmouth. You also get the pleasure of watching Jared McCain, Caleb Foster and Sean Stewart grow into major contributors.

This year is going to be fun and you can be there for one of the best games of the year! And even better, you can have a great time and help a great organization train surgeons where they are desperately needed. What more could you want?

Bid now!