ACC Roundup - Opening Night News

Our bet on Billy Gillispie, warts and all, to be the most likely candidate to upset an ACC team on opening night didn't go so well: Virginia won, 80-50, an astronomically high score by Tony Bennett’s notoriously slow offense.

The real winner: Louisville over UMBC, 94-93. Defense may be an issue, but at least the Cards can score.

Miami took down NJIT 101-60, UNC got by Radford 86-70, Clemson popped Winthrop 78-56, NC State knocked off The Citadel 72-59, Notre Dame struggled with Niagara but got the win 70-63, Pitt mauled NC A&T 100-52, Syracuse survived mighty New Hampshire 83-72, Georgia Tech eluded Georgia Southern 84-62, Virginia Tech defanged Coppin State 100-55, Wake slapped Elon 101-78 and BC sent Fairfield home 89-70.

Lots of games so some quick hits...Armando Bacot laid Paxson Wojcik’s forehead open...in warmups...and Elliot Cadeau came off the bench for the Heels and had six assists in 19 minutes...Norchad Omier started the season with a double-double...Joe Girard’s start at Clemson was a dud with three points on 1-5 shooting...but PJ Hall had 20 and Alex Hemenway is back for the Tigers...freshman Markus Burton had 29 for Notre Dame...also starting...Brandon Shrewsberry, son of the head coach...JJ Traynor finished a dunk with :07 left to put Louisville up one...Mike James had 25 to pace the Cards...weak win but it beats losing...freshman Carlton Carrington had 18 points and 12 boards for Pitt...he’s 6-5...Federiko Federiko had 13 points and 10 boards of his own...the Diaz Graham twins combined for 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks...Virginia shot 45.5 percent as a team from behind the line...Syracuse had 30 points from Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling and 30 points from the bench...Georgia Tech had 10 steals and forced 18 turnovers...Deebo Coleman and Kyle Sturdivant are currently coming off of the bench...Virginia Tech forced 19 turnovers from Coppin State...Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis had 19 in his Wake Forest debut...Quenten Post shot 11-14 and 5-6 from deep to score 31 or BC...he also had 11 boards...