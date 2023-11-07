Duke Crushes Dartmouth By 38

It took Duke a few minutes to get going against Dartmouth Monday night, but when they did, we saw a team with a lot of different weapons that’s going to be hard to deal with. One weapon they didn't have: Mark Mitchell sat out with what was described as a lower body injury. He might have been held back so that he could have a better chance of playing against Arizona.

Duke won 92-54, but Dartmouth hung around for a while in the first half. Duke closed with a 17-2 run and that was pretty much that.

The Blue Devils brought a lot of weapons to this fight, starting with defense: Duke held Dartmouth to 19-56 (33.9 percent) and 4-18 on threes (22.2 percent).

We didn’t count, but there were a number of times when Dartmouth had trouble beating the shot clock. Duke’s defense looks pretty solid. Even lane protection, which is seen as a potential weakness, wasn’t bad.

Duke also scored 18 points off of turnovers, 16 on fast breaks and got 35 points from the bench.

Four players hit double figures, led by Kyle Filipowski with 25. Caleb Foster had 15, Jeremy Roach added 14 and Jaylen Blakes racked up 10. Jared McCain had eight points but also five fouls. Tyrese Proctor also hit for eight.

Filipowski looks to be more fluid following his dual hip surgeries and he got a bunch of easy baskets on dunks. In general, he appears to be more dangerous on offense.

Foster was aggressive on his drives which helped a lot.

Roach was fully healthy which was rare last season, and he used his quickness to get open for mid-range shots or quick forays to the basket. It was nice to see.

Proctor didn’t shoot a lot but hit 50 percent on threes (2-4) and overall (3-6).

The guy who really intrigued us though was Blakes. He was just kinetic, knocking the ball loose, blocking shots and tossing his body around. At a certain point we looked at him and thought: that guy is causing absolute chaos. He’s a chaos agent! And then: Agent Chaos. Because that’s who he was. It was amazing to watch him just wreck that team.

On offense he was still erratic, but he the tradeoff is more than worth it. Duke’s backcourt depth is a real luxury.

Christian Reeves is going to be an asset. He challenges shooters and is big enough to bang inside. Think of him pushing back against Armando Bacot or DJ Burns. He’s big enough to do it and to cause them problems if they shoot too.

Sean Stewart didn't get in until fairly late and at first he was uncertain - then it was like something clicked. Suddenly he seemed everywhere. He didn't actually get any blocks but he was flying around out there. Later he got some easy baskets too, finishing with six points and five rebounds.

TJ Power got in late and didn't score but did show some savvy.

But the biggest cheers came for former walk-on Spencer Hubbard, who drove for a layup and had a nice assist too. The joint went crazy when he drove and scored. It was a sweet moment.

Jaden Schutt didn’t play so we assume there was a reason, possibly an undisclosed injury.

We don’t mean to overlook Ryan Young. He didn’t score a lot but he did a lot of Ryan Young things. It’s amazing how used to it we’ve become but he's a very valuable piece of the team.

Some other notes - McCain got in foul trouble but that guy is something else. He’s wicked smart and intense. He also shoots with immense confidence. Toss in several other three point shooters and Duke is going to be tough to defend.

When Stewart moves up the rotation, he's gong to make Duke much better. He’s a superb run-jump athlete and he has a high motor. Watching him now is only seeing a fraction of the player he can be. If he polishes his game, he has an NBA future.

Neal Begovich got in briefly. He probably won’t be a regular or anything but he’s intense and savvy. He’s likely to be more of a practice player, but we can see how he could have a role there too. He’s a keen mind.

All that said, Duke has a touch couple of games coming up with Arizona and Friday and Michigan State next week. There are some rough edges to smooth out of course. We won't talk about Michigan State other than this: remember TJ Bickerstaff? The guy who averaged 5.2 ppg last year for BC? And 5.6 boards?

Yeah, that guy lit up the Spartans for 21 points and 14 rebounds Monday night, leading James Madison to a 79-76 OT win over #4 Michigan State.

Ka-boom!