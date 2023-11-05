The 2023-24 Stats game is upon us, and Sam Klein returns to the show to guide us through it on Episode 553!

Before we get into the Stats Game, we quickly discuss a few topics, including Patrick Ngongba’s commitment to the Duke Blue Devils yesterday. We’re hoping one more 5 star recruit joins the huge number already in the class next season. We also give Sam a chance to reflect on Duke Football becoming bowl eligible using 3 different starting quarterbacks.

After the break, we get into the Stats Game, and the guys give predictions in 28 categories, from points per game to total walk-on points. Here are each of the categories:

-Points per game

-Rebounds per game

-Blocks per game

-Assists per game

-Steals per game

-Highest field goal percentage (minimum 1 attempt/game)

-Highest 3 point percentage (minimum 0.5 attempts/game)

-How many players lead Duke in scoring in a game?

-Kyle Filipowski 3 point percentage

-Jeremy Roach minutes per game

-Tyrese Proctor games with 4+ 3 pointers

-Mark Mitchell 10-5-5 games

-Who starts the most alongside the 4 returning starters?

-How many guys fill that 5th starter spot?

-Ryan Young minutes per game

-Caleb Foster 3 point percentage

-Jared McCain points per game

-Sean Stewart minutes per game

-Christian Reeves number of ACC games played

-Jaden Schutt games with 3+ 3 pointers

-100 point games

-Walk-on total points

-Number of players who log over 300 minutes

-KenPom defensive rank on Selection Sunday

-Number of road wins

-Number of ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament

-Total 10-5-5 games (must include 10 points)

-Total wins

We will post everything that we picked on the DBR Forums, so chime in there with your predictions and follow along as the season begins tomorrow night!

