Brotherhood Watch: It Was A Big Saturday

The Duke Brotherhood is alive and well in the NBA and, at times, is spectacular.

Consider Saturday. Paolo Banchero had a massive game against the LA Lakers with 25 points, seven boards and 10 assists, just three boards from a triple double. Zion Williamson had 25 points for the Pelicans against the Atlanta Hawks while Brandon Ingram added 16. Jalen Johnson had 21 points and 11 boards for the Hawks (AJ Griffin did not play).

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead undefeated Boston past the Brooklyn Nets and in Charlotte, Mark Williams is really starting to blossom. He had 27 points on 9-12 from the floor and 9-9 from the line. Williams also had seven boards, including four offensive, and two blocks. Like Banchero, Williams is in his second NBA season and he’s looking more and more like a star.

Meanwhile, on the rookie front Dereck Lively now has a valuable mentor in Tyson Chandler, who is helping Lively learn the ropes. It’s working out well so far.

Also, Dariq Whitehead says he’s about 75% ready and is going to spend some time in the G-League to rehab and get up to speed. He hopes to dress out for Brooklyn in a couple of weeks.