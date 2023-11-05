Who Are The Best Players In The ACC?

Over at Saturday Road, Neil Blackmon looks at the ACC and sorts out his 15 top ACC players. It’s not going to go exactly as you expect.

Here’s the list. He started from last to first but tech dictates we do first to last so here goes:

Reece Beekman Kyle Filipowski Armando Bacot PJ Hall Blake Hinson Norchad Omier RJ Davis Wooga Poplar Tyrese Proctor Hunter Sallis Quinten Post Nijel Pack Elliot Cadeau Baba Miller Ryan Dunn

The first thing is, any list anyone could come up with is subjective. It’s probably not exactly what we would have come up with or you, either. That said, it’s interesting.

We haven’t seen Cadeau play yet but if he passes like Kendall Marshall, as Blackmon suggests, he’ll be fun to watch. He’ll also be a major change from the departed Caleb Love, who wasn’t particularly good about sharing the ball.

It’s bold to put Sallis here too, because he didn’t do that well at Gonzaga, but as Blackmon suggests, sometimes a fresh start makes all the difference and Steve Forbes probably has some fun ideas that will give Sallis a chance to excel.

Based on what we saw last year, it’d be tempting to put Omier ahead of Bacot. Bacot will probably have a good bounce back season but Omier is a load.

Hinson ahead of Proctor? Well maybe. Proctor looks set to make a big leap though.

And finally, his comments on Filipowski omit his hip surgeries. According to people around the program, he’s really benefited from the procedures. That seems like something you might mention.

Actually, one last finally: you’d think that Judah Mintz or JJ Starling might be considered.