Duke Recruiting: The Terminator Strikes Again!

Jon Scheyer’s incredible recruiting streak continues as highly rated 5-star Patrick Ngongba committed to Duke Saturday afternoon.

A 6-11 235 lb. center, Ngongba follows Cooper Flagg, who committed Monday, which you have to think made for a good week for Scheyer and his staff.

Obviously size is valuable but Ngongba, who has really gotten himself into superior shape over the last year, revealing a much more athletic player, is also a solid shooter and an underrated passer.

You may know that his father, Patrick Senior, played at George Washington, but his mother also played and is currently an assistant coach, we believe, at Georgetown.

That is somewhat like Paolo Banchero, who found his first coach at home as his mom was also a brilliant college basketball player.

The class of 2024 now consists of:

4-star 6-6 Darren Harris

5-star 6-5 Kon Kneuppel

5-star 6-6 Isaiah Evans

5-star Cooper Flagg

5-star Patrick Ngongba

It’s safe to say that no young coach has ever started his career recruiting in the way that Scheyer has to date.