The basketball season is just a few sleeps away from beginning, and we get started with the previews on Episode 552!

The Duke Blue Devils host the Dartmouth Big Green on Monday night in the season opener for men’s basketball. Jason and Donald begin with a preview of the Big Green, giving you some names to watch for and how Dartmouth generally plays. It’s been a long time since Dartmouth played a top 5 opponent. We also give a quick look at how you might see Duke line up on Monday night.

After the break, Duke Gang is bowl bound! Duke grinded out a 24-21 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and we discuss the play of Grayson Loftis, how long Riley Leonard might be out, and we salute the team for how they came back so many times and battled adversity to get that crucial 6th win on the season.

