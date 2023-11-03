We thought it’d be a good idea to put together a good run of links about the late Bob Knight. There are a lot of different opinions here and not all of them are flattering. You can say whatever you want about Knight, but the one thing you can’t really say is that he was boring.
- Jay Bilas: I liked the Bob Knight I knew
- The Bob Knight I knew mixed greatness and brilliance with self-sabotage
- Archdeacon: A story about Bob Knight
- Bob Knight a Florida Gator? In a previous era, it nearly happened
- FAU’s Final Four head coach reflects on his time under Bob Knight
- North Carolina Tar Heels Legends pay tribute to Bob Knight
- A look back at Bob Knight’s perfect season at Indiana
- How Ball State coach Michael Lewis late Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight
- Bob Knight Was Larger Than Life in Indiana. He Still Is.
- Bob Knight audio clip that leaked in early ‘90s remains unforgettable
- Examining Bob Knight’s coaching tree
- 10 of Knight’s most memorable quotes
- Legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight dies at 83
- Mike Krzyzewski, others react to Bob Knight’s death
- Coaching legend Bob Knight, famous for both victories and outbursts, dies at 83
- Writer Bob Hammel says Bob Knight was a ‘teacher about life’
- Former IU basketball players and managers remember Bob Knight’s legacy
- ‘Even back then, he was the coach’: Basketball legend Bob Knight remembered in hometown of Orrville
- Student who took Bob Knight’s coaching class reveals the simple genius of IU legend’s philosophy with awesome story
- The recruit: Dane Fife wanted everything Bob Knight represented at Indiana — and still wishes he had more
- Bob Knight dies, age 83: Basketball world mourns passing of legendary coach
Loading comments...