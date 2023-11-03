Duke Gets A Major Character Win Over Wake Forest, 24-21

It’s impossible to go through a football season without injuries. You can sort of do it in basketball - not really - but in football, which is a collision sport, it’s just not. If you’re lucky, your key players will make it through and especially your quarterbacks.

Duke is down two there. Starter Riley Leonard had an ankle injury and now a toe injury and back up Henry Belin is also out.

That left the Blue Devils with just freshman Grayson Loftis and while he didn’t have a phenomenal game, he played well enough to help put Duke in a position to win.

As we said earlier, Duke and Wake Forest have put on some pretty entertaining games in the last few years. Wake Forest scored first, going up 7-0. Duke tied it up and more or less traded scores until the 4th quarter.

With the score tied 21-21 and 3:41 left in the game, Duke got the ball back on its 27 yard line.

With an untested freshman quarterback, a score seemed unlikely here. But Wake Forest helped.

More specifically, DaShawn Jones drew two penalties on the drive. The first was for pass interference which gave Duke a crucial first down, keeping the drive alive.

Then, with :58 seconds left to play, Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness and that put Duke on Wake’s 15 yard line.

And the freshman QB handled the situation pretty well.

Jordan Waters picked up five yards to get the Blue Devils to Wake’s 10 yard line. Then on second down, he picked up another three yards and burned some more clock.

On third down on the seven yard line, Loftis downed the ball with :02 left and set up Todd Pelino for a simple field goal which he nailed.

Football is a team game and coaches will tell you that you win or lose as a team and that’s true. In this case though, Jones is likely to get blamed for the loss. Two penalties on the final drive of the game? With a vulnerable freshman quarterback?

Wake coach Dave Clawson probably won't sleep well tonight.

But Mike Elko will. His team faced some serious adversity and still managed to pull out a sixth win. And that means that Duke, for the second straight year, is eligible for a bowl game.

For Elko, his team and Duke fans, there’s a lot to be proud of right now.