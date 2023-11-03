YouTube Gold: Zion Meets Chet

Let’s face it: the NBA isn't nearly as much fun without Zion Williamson as it with with the bouncy burly baller from Duke. He just does things that no one else can do.

But he missed a huge chunk of last season and we didn't get to see his nearly unstoppable game. The funny thing about Williamson is that his game is not complicated. It’s just that he’s too quick, too strong and jumps too high for anyone to stop him.

New Orleans played Oklahoma City on Wednesday, which was an interesting matchup.

Williamson, as you probably know, tends to play mostly in the lane and that’s where OKC’s Chet Holmgren tends to play, at least on defense.

His shot blocking skills may have gotten to Williamson, who shot an uncharacteristic 7-20.

Even so, there are some brilliant moves on here. Williamson is just too strong and too quick to be contained.