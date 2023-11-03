 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Zion Meets Chet

Two very different players did battle Wednesday night

By JD King
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder
 Nov 1, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. New Orleans won 110-106. 
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s face it: the NBA isn't nearly as much fun without Zion Williamson as it with with the bouncy burly baller from Duke. He just does things that no one else can do.

But he missed a huge chunk of last season and we didn't get to see his nearly unstoppable game. The funny thing about Williamson is that his game is not complicated. It’s just that he’s too quick, too strong and jumps too high for anyone to stop him.

New Orleans played Oklahoma City on Wednesday, which was an interesting matchup.

Williamson, as you probably know, tends to play mostly in the lane and that’s where OKC’s Chet Holmgren tends to play, at least on defense.

His shot blocking skills may have gotten to Williamson, who shot an uncharacteristic 7-20.

Even so, there are some brilliant moves on here. Williamson is just too strong and too quick to be contained.

