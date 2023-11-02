DBR Podcast #551 - Exhibition Conversation

It was our first peek at the 2023-24 Blue Devils in a (sorta) real game as Duke took on UNC-Pembroke last night in Cameron.

Though it was just an exhibition against an outmanned DII school, we learned a lot about how the early rotations look for Jon Scheyer’s club and we are starting to see what the new faces on the team are capable of achieving.

The Duke Basketball Roundup had a bunch of takeaways from the game starting with this one... Jared McCain looks like the real deal, an elite scorer who can get his shot (and to the FT line) any time he wants.

After a full breakdown of the game, the DBR Podcast crew also looks ahead to the next recruiting announcement on the horizon — 5-star big man Patrick Ngongba will announce his school of choice on Saturday and there are a lot of signs that say he will be picking Duke.

Finally, Jason and Donald take a moment to reflect on the career and legacy of Bobby Knight, the General, a man who had a profound influence on the entire college basketball world, and especially on Duke’s own Coach K.