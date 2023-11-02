Next Up For Duke Football: Wake Forest

Date 11/2 || Time 7:30 || Venue Wallace Wade Stadium || Video ESPN

It’s probably not the best time for Duke to have a short turnaround after getting hammered by Louisville, but not much to do about that.

The Blue Devis welcome ancient rivals Wake Forest to town Thursday evening and while the Demon Deacons are currently 4-4, Dave Clawson has built a dynamic program. Keep in mind that Wake Forest may be the smallest school in D-1 that fields a football team. Being consistently good there is really, really hard to do. And keeping Clawson there may not be easy either.

Duke is also dealing with a number of injuries, including a lingering ankle problem for quarterback Riley Leonard. The sooner he’s healthy the better, but injuries on the offensive line make that problematic.

As usual lately, Brevity has done a ton of work to gather links and information, so here's that.