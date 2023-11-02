Next Up For Duke Football: Wake Forest

Date 11/2 || Time 7:30 || Venue Wallace Wade Stadium || Video ESPN
It’s probably not the best time for Duke to have a short turnaround after getting hammered by Louisville, but not much to do about that.
The Blue Devis welcome ancient rivals Wake Forest to town Thursday evening and while the Demon Deacons are currently 4-4, Dave Clawson has built a dynamic program. Keep in mind that Wake Forest may be the smallest school in D-1 that fields a football team. Being consistently good there is really, really hard to do. And keeping Clawson there may not be easy either.
Duke is also dealing with a number of injuries, including a lingering ankle problem for quarterback Riley Leonard. The sooner he’s healthy the better, but injuries on the offensive line make that problematic.
As usual lately, Brevity has done a ton of work to gather links and information, so here's that.
- 5 things to know before Duke football look to stop skid in home match with Wake Forest
- Third and goal: Passing game, staying confident critical for Duke bounce-back win over Wake Forest
- Scouting the opponent: Duke football must not get complacent against Wake Forest to secure bowl eligibility
- X-Factor: Jalon Calhoun and the passing game key for Duke football against a vulnerable Wake Forest defense
- Film room: Wake Forest brings rushing attack, aggressive defense to matchup against Duke
- Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-Duke press conference Q&A
- Instate ACC foes Duke and Wake Forest meet trying to regroup from recent losses
- First look: Wake Forest plays an ACC football game at Duke on Thursday night
- Wake Forest Football: 3 Keys to Beating Duke
Loading comments...