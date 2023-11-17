ACC Roundup - Virginia Looks Fine, Wake Forest Needs Work And Notre Dame Is In For A Long Season

In Thursday’s ACC Action, Virginia thumped Texas Southern 62-33, Auburn hammered Notre Dame 83-59 and Utah took down Wake Forest 77-70.

Blake Buchanan followed up his terrific outing against Florida, where he scored 18 points and pulled down seven boards with a bland statistical game against NC A&T (six points and three rebounds) and five points and four boards against Texas Southern. However, he had three blocks in 22 minutes, which is pretty good.

Ryan Dunn led the way here with 15 points and five boards. Reece Beekman had eight points, four assists and four steals.

We were really curious about Andrew Rhode and we’re not saying that he is a bomb - he is starting after all - but he’s not having a big stat impact. However, stats aren’t everything. Still, we thought he might be a revelation. Not so far.

We haven't seen him yet, but Virginia fans seem pretty pumped about Leon Bond. You might want to keep an eye on him.

Texas Southern had 20 turnovers and shot just 26.1 percent

Notre Dame really got walloped by Auburn in the Legend Classic.

JR Konieczny had a great night with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Tae Davis had 13 points and six boards.

Marcus Burton got a freshman lesson: Auburn harassed him into 4-20 from the floor. However, he only had one turnover (and the team had just 13, which is solid against a team like Auburn).

The Irish managed just 33.9 percent and 2-26 on threes for just 7.7 percent there.

There’s always a chance that a team can get better but this just looks like a rebuilding year for the Irish.

Wake Forest was in a great situation against Utah but couldn't keep a 12 point lead in the second half and the Utes charged back, ultimately winning by seven.

Utah’s Branden Carlson, a 7-0 fifth year senior, had a career high rampage with 31 points.

Hunter Salis had 20 points for Wake Forest. Hard-nosed Cameron Hildreth had 14 in the first half but was shut out in the second.

Friday will be a busy day with eight games, including Florida State taking on Florida and Notre Dame facing another tough opponent in Oklahoma State.

Friday’s ACC Action