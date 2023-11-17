Duke Falls At Home To Davidson, 69-62

Duke suffered its first home loss of the young season as Davidson came to town and knocked off the Blue Devils, 69-62.

Other than the second quarter (9-13) it wasn’t a great shooting night for Duke. Overall it was 38.1 percent. In the first quarter, Duke shot 5-17. In the second it was 6-14. In the third it was 7-16 and in the fourth it was 6-16.

Oluchi Okananwa led the way with 15 points, nine boards and two steals. Camilla Emsbo added 11 on 4-6 shooting. Taina Mair added nine.

Okananwa was singled out for praise by coach Kara Lawson who said this: “To this point in the season, [she’s] my highest effort player consistently, and that’s been true in practice as well. When you play with that type of effort, it gets rewarded with opportunities.”

With the loss, Duke falls to 3-1. Next up is soon-to-be ACC rival and enduring power Stanford on Sunday.

Here’s more from the Chronicle.