A Great Stat If You Can Get It

Making more free throws than your opponent attempts is a great advantage

By Barry Jacobs
NCAA Basketball: Duke at N.C. State
 Jan 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) shoots a free throw during the second half against North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena.
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The equation, though seemingly simple, is actually uncommon, bordering on rare.

Make more free throws than your opponents attempt, and a team is apt to enjoy a pronounced advantage on the scoreboard. That’s true in a game and across a season and appears to be a likely mark of team superiority.

Since the early 2000s 21 ACC squads, about one per season, enjoyed such an edge.

Between them UNC and Duke, the league’s perennial powers, gained a notable margin in free throws a dozen times in this century, on average better than once every other year. Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels managed the feat in both of his first two seasons at the helm.

Seven other ACC teams held an edge in free throws made versus opponents’ attempts at least once over those years. Mike Brey’s Notre Dame and Jim Larranaga’s Miami squads turned the trick twice each. The Hurricanes were among seven ACC teams with a pronounced free throw edge that reached a Final Four, essentially one in three since 2003.

Six programs — Georgia Tech, Florida State, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech — didn’t muscle/insinuate themselves into free throw mastery over that span even once. To be fair, Louisville and Pittsburgh only joined the ACC within the past decade and the Hokies achieved their long-sought, once-uncommon membership in 2005.

Surprisingly, given his calculated approach to the game, Tony Bennett’s teams failed to convert more free throws than opponents attempted in his 14 years at Charlottesville. That includes the Hoos’ national championship squad of 2019, which made 445 foul shots per game but yielded 524.

Meanwhile fast break, interior-oriented Roy Williams had five teams achieve a positive FTM-FTA ratio. All five advanced at least to an NCAA regional final.

All but two of 21 recent ACC teams with a positive margin of free throws made versus opponents’ attempts hit at least 70 percent from the line – the exception being Carolina in 2011 (.672) and Duke in 2015 (.699), when the Devils won the national championship.

Last season was the first in this century in which a trio of ACC teams reached the coveted margin of more free throws made vs. opponents’ attempts.

Miami in ’23 was the 10th of 21 overachievers at the line to finish first during the regular season, but the only one since 2011. It was the second time in the past 3 seasons the Canes achieved that special balance.

THAT SPECIAL BALANCE
ACC Teams This Century With More Free Throws Made Than Opponents Attempted
(Opponents’ Stats Below, Listed In Reverse Chronological Order)
Year School FTM-FTA Pct. FTM v.
Opp FTA		 Postseason ACC
Finish
2023 Miami 531-687 .784 -1 Final Four 1st (T)
(29-8) 394-532 .741
North Carolina 548-739 .742 +18 Declined NIT bid 7th
(20-13) 375-530 .708 NIT bid
Syracuse 432-577 .742 +2 None 8th (T)
(17-15) 375-430 .702
2022 North Carolina 558-730 .764 +30 NCAA title game
(29-10) 383-528 .725
Duke 498-675 .738 +29 Final Four
(32-7) 324-469 .691
2021 Miami 350-500 .700 +32 None 13th
(10-17) 224-318 .704
2019 Notre Dame 442-594 .744 +4 None 14th
(14-19) 310-438 .708
2017 Clemson 487-666 .731 +20 NIT 12th
(17-16) 357-467 .764
2016 Duke 620-665 .723 +52 Sweet 16
(25-11) 387-568 .681
2015 Duke 610-873 .699 +62 NCAA title 2nd
(35-4) 379-548 .692
Notre Dame 561-756 .742 +28 Final 8 3rd
(32-6) 389-533 .713
2011 North Carolina 590-878 .672 +10 Final 8 1st
(29-8) 382-580 .659
2009 North Carolina 739-983 .752 +112 NCAA title 1st
(34-4) 435-627 .694
Duke 658-904 .728 +11 Sweet 16 2nd
Year School FTM-FTA Pct. FTM v.
Opp FTA		 Postseason ACC
Finish
(30-7) 446-647 .689
2008 North Carolina 738-975 .757 +97 Final Four 1st
(36-3) 428-641 .668
NC State 514-715 .719 +8 None
(15-16) 363-506 .717
2007 Boston College 573-791 .724 +84 2nd Round 3rd
(21-12) 341-489 .697
North Carolina 669-940 .712 +25 Final 8 1st
(31-7) 430-646 .666
2006 Duke 689-905 .761 +77 Sweet 16 1st
(32-4) 408-612 .667
2005 North Carolina 724-998 .725 +35 NCAA title 1st
(33-4) 490-689 .711
2003 Wake Forest 611-813 .752 +22 2nd Round 1st
(25-6) 408-589 .693

