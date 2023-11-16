DBR Bites #26 - How To Beat The Bison

Let’s be honest, Bucknell won’t be as tough an opponent as Arizona or Michigan State but no one should be overlooked or dismissed so the Duke Basketball Roundup crew is here to look at what to expect from the Bison.

They’ve got an excellent scorer on the wing who can rip down the nets with his 3 point stroke and a 7-footer on the inside who will present a challenge for Flip and the Duke big men. Have a listen to the podcast to hear a bit more about what Bucknell does well and where they struggle.

And, as soon as the game is over don’t forget to send your suggested headlines (alliteration and puns preferred) to DBRPodcast at gmail so the guys can read the best of your submissions when they recap the game over the weekend.

Embed code —