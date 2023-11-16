Our Blue Healers LaSalle Auction Closes At 11:00 PM! Bid Now!

First, a correction: the Bucknell auction has closed and we mistakenly plugged that auction. That’s the bad news.

The good news? The auction we should have mentioned is for LaSalle, and that should be a much better game.

LaSalle is an historical program. First of all it’s part of Philly’s Big Five which includes LaSalle, Temple, St. Joe’s, Villanova and Penn. And to give you some idea of the potency of the Big Five, Penn just upset Villanova. These schools take basketball very seriously. Lots of justifiable pride in the Big Five.

As for the Explorers, lots of history there. LaSalle won the 1952 NIT, which was a very big deal then, and the 1954 NCAA championship and were runners-up in 1955. It’s also produces three National Players of the Year: Tom Gola, Michael Brooks and Lionel “Train” Simmons.

Kobe Bryant’s dad, Joe, also went to LaSalle.

In short, there is a lot of tradition and LaSalle has hung a lot of banners. They’re also very familiar with the Palestra, so Cameron won’t be the sort of adjustment/assault on the senses that it is for so many visitors.

And LaSalle so far is undefeated. Also the roster is interesting. It’s sort of half Pennsylvania with a Tri-State accent and half international with Lithuania, Serbia, Venezuela, Argentina, Spain, Sweden and Turkey represented. We’d say there's a good chance that the Turk, Efe Tahmaz, knows Stanley Borden well.

Anyway, we wouldn’t overlook this team and the tickets are still pretty cheap. Plus you get a chance to see Duke as it emerges and also to help support a great organization in the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons.

A Friday night in Cameron with all of that going on? What could possibly be better?

Bid today!