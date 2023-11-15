DBR Podcast #558 - Spankin’ Sparty!

The Duke Basketball Roundup is here with a recap of the Blue Devil’s bounce-back win over Michigan State. Caleb Foster went bananas (get it?!?!) from long range in this one... and Duke needed it as some of our more reliable guards suffered from poor shooting performances. Jason and Donald are joined by Forbes.com college basketball writer Jeff Fedotin to talk about what went right and wrong in the United Center.

In addition to gushing about Foster, everyone was impressed with the rebounding and the play of Ryan Young. Plus, Jeff gives us some behind the scenes from his conversations with Jon Scheyer and Tom Izzo at the game.

