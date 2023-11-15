YouTube Gold: Pelicans vs. Mavericks

The NBA’s in-season tournament is underway and among Tuesday night’s games was a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks, which means five Brotherhood members getting together.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram play for the Pelicans while Kyrie Irving, Derrick Lively and Seth Curry play for the Mavericks and the highlights are fun.

Williamson had 19 points, seven boards, five assists and two steals while Ingram racked up 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

For the Mavs, Irving had 17 points, six assists and two rebounds. Lively had had four points and nine rebounds in just 21 minutes. Curry played but didn’t score.

When you watch the highlights of this game, the thing that really jumps out to us is how much better Ingram has gotten as a distributor. He’s (finally) filled out since his Duke days and a lot of the offense is going through him as something of a point forward. Since Williamson is also a talented passer and both can score, it’s hard to shut them down.

Actually, when you look down the starters, everyone has at least four assists.

Anyway, it’s really nice as Duke fans to see all these guys in action at the same time. Enjoy the highlights!