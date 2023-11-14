Next Up - Michigan State In The Champions Classic

Date 11/14 || Time 7:00 PM || Venue United Center || Video ESPN

College basketball is undergoing sweeping changes but when you look at Michigan State, a lot of things are as they have been for a long time: Tom Izzo teams are going to play tough, physical basketball and they’ll defend and rebound well.

And they’ll pose some significant problems for Duke in the Champions Classic, starting with rebounding.

There were times in the Arizona game when the Wildcats had four guys in position to rebound and Duke had none. Kyle Filpowski had a solid game with 25 points and eight rebounds, but Duke lost the overall battle 45-33 and the offensive boards 15-8.

You can overcome that if you move the ball efficiently, shoot well and minimize turnovers (and also limit your opponent’s shooting percentage), but Duke didn't do much of that well at all.

The Blue Devils had 14 turnovers, including six by the starting backcourt of Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain.

There were a few factors to keep in mind here.

First, Mark Mitchell was questionable. He did play but didn’t seem to be at his best. And this was the first big time game by Duke’s freshmen, including McCain, Caleb Foster and Sean Stewart.

McCain and Stewart had their moments, but Foster seemed tentative. It’s typical for a freshman. They’ll get over it.

McCain in particular showed some really good stuff, just not enough of it. He had one sterling break and, in perhaps the games most overlooked stat, had three steals. He also matched Proctor with five assists.

But the precocious McCain shot just 3-8 and was 1-3 for three pointers. Duke overall was 8-23 which is roughly break-even but this team should be better than that (Proctor for instance was just 1-6 while Mitchell was 0-4).

But Michigan State has had issues too. Tom Izzo has never been shy about scheduling. He likes to go brutal early, believing that it will toughen his team up.

Didn’t work out against James Madison, but you shouldn't read too much into that because JMU is sort of OMG right now. Those guys are tough and smart. If you aren’t sure, you should watch this. Look how casually they execute the three point play. Seriously - they’re just arrogant and we mean that in the most respectful way. Criminy! Who plays it that casual? Seriously! It was amazing. JMU is for real.

Michigan State bounced back against Southern Indiana, which is a good thing. If they hadn’t, Izzo might have stroked out on the spot.

After the JMU loss, Izzo threatened to shake the starting lineup but he hasn’t. The starters in both games were 6-8 grad student Malik Hall, 6-9 senior Mady Sissoko who, like Duke’s Mitchell, went to Sunrise Academy in Kansas, 6-4 junior Jaden Akins, 6-4 senior AJ Hoggard and 6-1 grad student Tyson Walker.

Duke is likely to start one senior, three sophomores and a freshman, so advantage to Michigan State there.

However, the Spartans have shown a major weakness early: against James Madison, Michigan State shot 1-20 for threes and then 1-11 against Southern Indiana, which means that the most missed person is East Lansing is Joey Hauser, who hit 46.1 percent of his three point attempts last season.

However, Akins hit 42.2 percent, Walker 41.5 percent, Hoggard 32.9 percent and Hall 32.7 percent. So whatever else is happening, starting the season 2-31 is a serious anomaly. Don’t count on it continuing, but Duke might consider zoning if the slump continues.

Although Izzo’s teams always rebound well, this is, by his standards, a smaller, less board-oriented group. But they’ll still be hard-nosed, or at least it’ll be a major surprise if they’re not.

Our guess is that Duke will work better as a group. The ball movement we saw in the summer, in the exhibition and in the win over Dartmouth was absent against Arizona. If that’s back, Duke’s offense will be vastly better.

You’d expect the veterans to play better of course, but we’ve seen glimpses of a superb player in McCain.

Someone - we don’t remember who - compared him to Kobe Bryant. Obviously at 6-3, he’s not the Mamba, but we’ve started to understand the comparison. McCain was a bit uncertain against Arizona but even there he had a couple of exciting plays. He needs to establish a bit of swagger against Michigan State and he's certainly capable of that. He hasn’t begun to show his potential yet but when he finds his groove, the Dancer is a deadly weapon.

Duke had an obvious weakness on the boards against Arizona and that’s a real concern here as well. But things should be a bit better.

First, Ryan Young struggles against more athletic competition but we don’t think that Michigan State is quite as athletic as Arizona proved to be, so he’ll probably be more effective. We liked what we saw from Christian Reeves for the most part although fouls didn't help him. But he could help a lot in this one because Michigan State has less reliable size than it typically does. the big guys behind Sissoko are Carson Cooper, a sophomore, and Xavier Booker, a freshman, both 6-11.

The X-Factor though is likely to be Sean Stewart.

Stewart is really talented and he has a wonderful motor. He played less than four minutes against Arizona but he quickly showed that he has some talents that no one else on this team has. He’s unbelievably springy and he has a knack for disrupting offenses. He’s got a bright future and we mean this season.

However, on at least two occasions against Arizona, his older teammates had to essentially move him into the right position, and by move we mean physically.

He’s got some things to learn, but if he can rebound and defend and also stay out of foul trouble, he’s got an instant role because no one else can do those things as well.

We should probably give Mitchell a partial X-factor here too: no one but Mitchell can know how his ankle is doing but it’s possible that he was struggling with it on Friday. Hopefully a few more days of rest will really help.

We also think there’s a chance that Jaylen Blakes, who Izzo would love to have, could be a chaos agent here like he was against Dartmouth. And while Foster struggled against Arizona, he’s shown us enough to see that he can play. So we hope he will.

One final note: Duke has something of a hidden asset in this game in Young, who faced off against Izzo many times at Northwestern. He can offer something that no one else can.

*****

