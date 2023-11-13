Duke Men’s Basketball heads to the United Center in Chicago tomorrow to take on Michigan State in the Champions Classic, and we preview the big game on Episode 557.

Michigan State comes into this game with the same record as Duke: 1-1, with their loss courtesy of James Madison in the biggest upset in college basketball in the first week of the season. Jason and Donald preview what the Spartans can do well and what they have struggled with on the short season. They then take a look at the rest of the ACC, and the conference’s struggles make this game a bit more important.

After the break, we switch to the gridiron, where Duke fell in a close game to UNC in 2OT. However, there were a couple controversial calls that once again changed the trajectory of the game. After a brief discussion of the game, the conversation shifts to the reports that Texas A&M have let Jimbo Fisher go, and lots of people list Mike Elko as a top candidate to replace him. Jason and Donald talk about the reports and whether they think he will stay in Durham or move onto one of the big college jobs that are either currently open or could be open by season’s end.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15%) as well as Fanatics. They have some great gear on there as we get ready for the start of basketball season, so click the affiliate links to save on gear and support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!