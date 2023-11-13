ACC Roundup - Heels, Tigers Win

In Sunday’s ACC Action, UNC topped Lehigh 90-68 and Clemson topped Davidson 68-65.

For the second time in as many games, UNC got pushed by an inferior team: it was a three point game with 13:25 to go.

UNC did pull away but it’s a bit surprising that it took so long, but it’s early in the season and lots of teams need room to grow. And of course UNC does have a lot of new parts, so we’ll get a better idea about the Tar Heels soon.

Armando Bacot had a big night with 22 points and 20 rebounds. Hubert Davis wants a better three point attack but he didn't get it in this one: UNC shot 5-17 and newcomers/starters Harrison Ingram, Paxson Wojcik and Cormac Ryan shot just 1-7 from deep.

Promising freshman Elliot Cadeau got 21 minutes and had seven points and zero assists.

Again, not a great night for the Tar Heels but there's plenty of time to get it right.

Clemson had more success against Davidson, winning 68-65.

You might not think that’s all that impressive, but Davidson just knocked off Maryland, 64-61 on Friday and on Sunday, the Wildcats went up 18 early on Clemson. But the Tigers rallied and took the lead at 38-36 with 15:09 in the second half.

PJ Hall led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds. Joe Girard had 17 points and five assists, but so far as a Tiger, he’s shot just 22.2 percent and 75 percent from the line, which is a big surprise since Girard has always been rock solid from the line.

He was an unbelievable scorer in high school but he is kind of smallish and that’s always caused him problems, but he did hit a key three late before Davidson rallied and cut the lead to one. But the Tigers held on. It might not seem like an impressive win but Davidson looks like a solid team and one we’d keep an eye on.

Louisville is struggling and the hometown love - well, the alma mater love - for Kenny Payne is waning fast. We still think he has a chance to turn things around - like we said about UNC, we’re just a couple of games into the season - so it’s a bit early. Still, the pressure is on.

Three games on tap for Monday as Miami welcomes FIU, Central Michigan visits Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast takes on Pitt.