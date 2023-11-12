ACC Roundup - Notre Dame Falls To Western Carolina

It’s still early and things can change, but it looks like it might be a long year for Louisville and Notre Dame.

Louisville took a beatdown from Chattanooga Friday, losing by 10 ultimately but it wasn’t that close until late and Saturday, Notre Dame lost for the first time ever to a SoCon team, falling to the mighty Catamounts of Western Carolina, 71-61.

Louisville’s Friday strugglefest was more surprising because we thought Kenny Payne would have/did have more talent in Year II than Micah Shrewsberry does in Year I.

The Catamounts led by as much as 17 before Notre Dame cut it to 60-57 with 4:48 left.

Over at the South Bend paper’s Web site, columnist Tom Noie thoroughly addresses the growing pains in Shrewsberry’s program, and he’s right. There is a lot of work to do. But this is the guy who more or less campaigned to have Mike Brey canned, so Shrewsberry should be wary. His generosity is short term and on loan only.

Marcus Burton, Shrewsberry’s point guard and best recruit, was really impressive in the opener against with 29 points, four rebounds and four assists against Niagara, shot 6-15 against Western Carolina and had four fouls and five assists.

Fellow freshman Carey Booth had 29 for the Irish.

Things won’t get easier anytime soon. Notre Dame plays Auburn, Maryland-Eastern Shore, South Carolina, Miami, Western Michigan and Marquette.

Two games on Sunday as UNC hosts Lehigh, which should be a blowout, and Clemson faces Davidson in the Asheville Championship, which could be a challenge.

Davidson knocked off Maryland 64-61 on Friday. Bob McKillop has passed his program on to son Matt. He finished Season I at 16-16 but if he starts Season II with wins over a Big Ten and an ACC team, well, that’s pretty damn good.

By the way, this is pretty funny: Virginia coach Tony Bennett, usually the calmest guy in the building, about lost it when former Cavalier Corey Alexander told the refs he had a better view of a play in Virginia’s win over Florida. Normally Bennett, or as we like to call him Smithers (he really looks like Smithers from the Simpsons) is just the epitome of grace on the sideline. Not this time.

Sunday’s ACC Action