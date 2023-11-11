DBR Podcast #556 - Lessons Learned vs. Arizona

The Duke Basketball Roundup takes a deep dive into the good and the bad from the Blue Devils’ heavyweight matchup with the Arizona Wildcats. It was a tough, back-and-forth battle that put several Duke weaknesses on stark display.

The starters suffered from poor shooting early and Arizona really dominated the boards, especially in the first half. When Duke turned to what was expected to be a deep bench, the guys who came in failed to provide a meaningful lift.

But nothing we saw rises to the level of an unfixable problem. The big question for Duke moving forward is, will they learn from this game and how will that help them to transform into a better team?

