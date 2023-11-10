YouTube Gold: Today’s So Nice Let’s Do It Twice

When we went looking for today’s Gold, we found two and didn't want to wait for either one. So today we have our first Daily Double.

The first is Dan Patrick interviewing Cooper Flagg talking about choosing Duke, his family and his decision to leave Maine for Montverde to accelerate his development.

It’s kind of funny because on the one hand he’s just made a huge impression, and on the other, he comes across as a typical teenaged kid, a bit awkward at times. Every so often though he locks in to something and is extremely clear and focused like, for instance, the fact that he sees NBA players as his peers - already.

The other is a really cool hype video from Duke Basketball starring Tyrese Proctor about what makes Duke special and makes Cameron Cameron. Here’s a prediction you can bank on: Duke fans will love this...and everyone else will hate it.