Duke Crushes Coastal Carolina, 88-42

Duke had little trouble with Coastal Carolina Thursday night, blowing the Chanticleers out 88-42.

The Blue Devils forced 30 turnovers and held Coastal to a meager 28.8 percent from the floor.

Duke also out rebounded Coastal, 43-38. Here’s a striking stat: Coastal got 22 offensive rebounds, which isn’t that surprising since they missed 37 shots.

Duke grabbed 23 of their own. How often do you see 45 offensive rebounds in a game?

Offense, as coach Kara Lawson said, was erratic with too many errors, but her team hit 14 threes. Ashlon Jackson led the way with 25 points while Kennedy Brown added 16 and Jadyn Donovan tossed in 12.

Every team is a work in progress and with six newcomers, it will take a while for things to sort themselves out. If you ask coaches though, we’re pretty sure that almost all of them would prefer to have a defensive identity first and Duke’s D was outstanding.