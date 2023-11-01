 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR Podcast #550 - Still Flipping Out Over Flagg

What can you say? Duke Nation is still giddy.

By JD King
/ new
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 16 Hoophall Classic
 SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 16: Cooper Flagg of Montverde (32) shoots the ball during the Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian on January 16, 2023 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whew, it has been a busy few days for the Duke Basketball Roundup but the guys are still gushing over the decision by Cooper Flagg to come to Duke next year. Make no mistake, this kid is a generational talent and the podcast gang has some stats and comparisons that will help all of you understand what it means that he will be playing in Cameron next season.

After the break, Jason and Donald turn to the future of ACC football. The conference has unveiled the schedule for the next several years and the guys have some thoughts about what works and what doesn’t for the Blue Devils and Mike Elko.

Lastly, we go outside of Duke but inside the conference to talk about an historic basketball power that has fallen on some really tough times lately. What is the future of Louisville basketball? Oh, and wait until you hear about the Duke connection to a little known player from Flagler College who put a scare into big bad Florida State over the weekend!

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...