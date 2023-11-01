DBR Podcast #550 - Still Flipping Out Over Flagg

Whew, it has been a busy few days for the Duke Basketball Roundup but the guys are still gushing over the decision by Cooper Flagg to come to Duke next year. Make no mistake, this kid is a generational talent and the podcast gang has some stats and comparisons that will help all of you understand what it means that he will be playing in Cameron next season.

After the break, Jason and Donald turn to the future of ACC football. The conference has unveiled the schedule for the next several years and the guys have some thoughts about what works and what doesn’t for the Blue Devils and Mike Elko.

Lastly, we go outside of Duke but inside the conference to talk about an historic basketball power that has fallen on some really tough times lately. What is the future of Louisville basketball? Oh, and wait until you hear about the Duke connection to a little known player from Flagler College who put a scare into big bad Florida State over the weekend!