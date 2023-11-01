ACC Roundup - News From Pitt, BC And Notre Dame

Duke faces UNC Pembroke Wednesday, but Jeff Capel and the Pitt Panthers are in action too, as Pitt-Johnstown fans will flood into the Pete. Do people really think the student section at the Pete is better than Cameron, Lawrence Field House or Michigan State? That’s a bold claim.

Facilities are a really big weapon for colleges now and Boston College is finally catching up: the Eagles have a brand new facility that everyone seems excited about. It’s been an issue there for a while and now Earl Grant has something to show off to recruits.

We have a couple of links below about the start of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Notre Dame. In Year I, it’s like to come down to how well Shrewsberry can get the Irish to play when they’re outmanned most nights. That’s not impossible. Rick Pitino did it at Kentucky and did it brilliantly in his first couple of seasons.

Notre Dame opens the season against Niagara and Greg Paulus, which is a nice thing for Duke fans.

One last note: we were very sorry to hear that Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff has been diagnosed, and treated, for breast cancer. She has had surgery and is expected to be back for the beginning of the season, and her prognosis is said to be excellent. But cancer is a dogged opponent. Our very best wishes to her for a full and speedy recovery.