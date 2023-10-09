ACC Roundup - Some General News

NC State’s Mo Diarra is a bit unusual. It’s not unusual that he’s traveled around, with NC State as his third stop. It’s not that he’s from France; France has long since established a great basketball tradition of its own. It’s not that, by normal standards, he’s unusually tall.

It’s that he doesn't sound like he’s that crazy about basketball and really prefers soccer.

But he says he loves Raleigh and NC State and when he watches basketball, it’s either State, Duke or UNC. Sounds like a good fit.

In Chapel Capel Hill, Hubert Davis, who has talked about wanting three point shooters, has three now, and he says three guys have the green light: RJ Davis and transfers Paxson Wojcik and Cormac Ryan. Ryan we know from Notre Dame and he’s obviously legit. Wojcik came over from Brown after transferring from Northwestern. If things go according to plan for Davis, those guys will open up the inside for Armando Bacot.

Here’s a solid look at Georgia Tech’s transfers. Obviously this is from a Georgia Tech site and understandably optimistic. Still, you should take a good look here. At a minimum, it sounds like Damon Stoudamire has upgraded talent considerably.

We’re on record as being impressed with how Earl Grant has established a great culture at BC but he has two injured guards and that could slow things down. His team will still play the way he wants, but with Mason Madsen and Donald Hand both recuperating, guard depth could be an issue.

Speaking of Georgia Tech, we can’t pass up a chance to link to this story about Miami’s inexplicable play calling this weekend. Even the most casual fans understand that you TAKE.THE.KNEE. in that situation.

Louisville hit an all-time low last season, but in fairness, the team had a disastrous end to the Chris Mack era. Interim coach Mike Pegues did his best after Mack was fired, but he was in a very difficult situation.

Kenny Payne’s situation was even worse. He was the popular choice but when he took the job, Louisville faced potentially serious NCAA issues and it limited his (already late start to) recruiting.

The talent is already better though and Louisville is now after guys who fit Payne’s vision rather than just trying to get a full roster. From what we’ve learned about Payne, he’s going to be good.

One of the big questions about the ACC this year is how the new coaches - Stoudamire at Tech, Micah Shrewsberry at Notre Dame and Adrian Autry at Syracuse - will do. This story is very optimistic about what’s happening at Syracuse. It’s too early to tell obviously, but a strong Syracuse is a nice northern anchor for the conference and those fans are passionate. We’d like to see them have something to cheer about.