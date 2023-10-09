Dereck Lively Debuts With The Mavericks

Scheduling a pre-season NBA game in Abu Dhabi probably seemed like a better idea when they thought of it, but obviously no one could have predicted that war would break out not too far away during the same weekend.

But the game went on and Duke rookie Dereck Lively made a solid impression in Dallas’s 111-99 loss to Minnesota.

Lively got the start and played 22 minutes. He shot 1-2, grabbed four boards, three blocks and one steal. He also earned some respect, with Luka Doncic and Rudy Gobert praising the rook.

Here’s what Gobert had to say about his new rival: “I’m happy for the rookie. I think he has a lot of talent. Obviously, I didn’t get to see from a matchup in one game, but he has the potential. It depends on how he’s going to adapt, how he’s going to work, and how he’s going to handle being in the NBA. At the end of the day, that’s the toughest part of this league.”

Minnesota currently features two former Blue Devils as well: Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels.

Moore played 17 minutes, scoring six points, with two rebounds and one block. Keels played five minutes but only recorded two shots, missing both, and one turnover.