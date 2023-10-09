YouTube Gold: The Brilliance Of Dennis Rodman

In his daily life, Dennis Rodman has always had his struggles. He had a very difficult life as a kid with an unstable family life. No one is sure how many children his father has, but it’s somewhere between 26 and 47.

He grew up with his mother and two sisters and felt alienated and unappreciated. Later in life, in 1993, he nearly committed suicide.

After that, he became the Rodman we know, with increasingly strange attempts to get attention.

It’s easy to dismiss him as a major league flake or freak, but when people made an attempt to reach him, he latched onto them. And given his bizarre public persona, it’s also easy to dismiss him as not very bright.

But that’s neither fair nor true. Rodman is an intelligent if complex man, and his intelligence was particularly obvious on the basketball court.

He could guard much bigger players like Shaquille O’Neal and Gheorge Muresan effectively, and many others as well.

In this video, Rodman’s knack for getting inside someone’s head is examined. We see him driving three players nuts: Valde Divas, Anthony Mason and John Starks. Notably, one was a center, one a power forward and one a guard.

He made them all lose their cool and took full advantage. Rodman was a Hall of Fame talent physically, but as a psychologist, he should get an honorary Ph.D.