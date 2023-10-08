Mike Krzyzewski On The Bear: Cameo Time?

You may have heard about Hulu’s highly regarded series “The Bear.” It’s a show set in Chicago about a guy who would prefer to run a fine restaurant but instead comes home to run his family’s sandwich shop.

As most of you know, Mike Krzyzewski is a native of Chicago and one of the characters on the show, Sydney, uses Coach K’s book “Leading With The Heart: Coach K’s Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business and Life,” as inspiration.

It’s kind of a fun idea that Krzyzewski slides into popular culture in that way, and if you’re wondering if he’s aware of it, well, yes. Yes, he is.

And he’s intrigued.

Apparently Mr. and Mrs. K have binge-watched the series and Coach K is into it. Here’s what he said about possibly getting personally involved in the show: “I am hoping they get through all the strikes and whatever and that there’s another season and maybe if there is that restaurant, pop in and make a cameo performance or appearance.”

It might not go over well in Kentucky, but it’ll do well in Chicago and North Carolina, among other locales.