Former Duke Great Steve Vacendak To Be Honored

In the early 1960’s, Jeff Mullins was a terrific guard/forward for Duke. Amazingly, the Blue Devils recruited him away from Kentucky, no small feat since Mullins went to high school in Lexington.

Mullins spent time in Scranton, Pennsylvania one summer and came across a 6-2 guard who really impressed him.

He went back to Duke and told coach Vic Bubas that he should look at Steve Vacendak. Bubas was lukewarm but when assistant coach Bucky Waters also spoke positively about Vacendak, calling him a “warrior,” Bubas decided to recruit him to Duke.

And not only was he a success at Duke in the 1960’s, winning ACC Player of the Year in 1966, he also played a key role in hiring Mike Krzyzewski.

It’s bizarre to think about it now, but Krzyzewski seemed like a reach when he was hired, and his first few years, let’s say he wasn’t widely loved.

Vacendak played a role in Coach K’s staying at Duke at a difficult time too.

Mullins and Waters were right. Just 6-2, Vacendak was about as scrappy as any guard Duke has ever had.

He played in the chaotic ABA for a couple of years before moving into coaching briefly, at UNC-G, before becoming a Duke assistant AD in 1980, just in time for the K era (he later retuned to coaching at Winthrop, where he was also AD).

He has been successful since high school and folks back home in Scranton are going to honor him, awarding him their Community Tribute on October 21st. It’s something that’s both deserved and long overdue. He’s had a wonderful career and it’s nice to see that the people who were behind him in the beginning have not forgotten him.

Trivia: you may remember that we had a YouTube Gold recently about the 1963 High School All-American team. One of those guys was Ronald Sepia. He’s guarding Vacendak in the picture that accompanies this article.