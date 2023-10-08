YouTube Gold: Bryant Reeves Hits A Buzzer Beater

When Bryant Reeves came out of little Gans, Oklahoma, he went to Oklahoma State. On a flight to a game, he reportedly couldn’t believe how vast the U.S. is and his amused teammates promptly started calling him Big Country.

It fit in a lot of ways. Reeves is certainly country - Gans is a hamlet of about 250 people - and Reeves is a very big man.

He is 7-0 and weighed between 275 and 300 in his playing days. His got first big moment at Oklahoma State hitting a surprising buzzer beater against Missouri in 1993. This was his only three pointer up to that point. As a senior in 1995, he helped the Cowboys to the Final Four.

With a signature flattop and better-than-expected game, Reeves got off to a solid start in the NBA, but his back gave out. At the end, he was taken off the court on an improvised stretcher and it took most of his Grizzly teammates to do it. Degenerative disks ended his career. He went home to Oklahoma where he has a cattle ranch today.