Duke Social Media Strikes Again!

We’ve talked before about what a brilliant job the Duke Basketball Social Media team does. It has come a long way since the original mission, which was to let Duke tell the stories the media refused to tell, or at least to counter the very negative portrayal they got initially from newspapers and TV talking heads, but later on social media.

And they’ve done that unbelievably well. Social Media has become a huge strength for Duke Basketball - and they’ve branched out from their original mission.

Sometimes what they do is just fun. Take this pretty amazing portrayal of historical moments for Duke Basketball.

They’re not what you might think.

It starts with Mahatma Gandhi teaching the young Blue Devils his message of love and non-violence.

The next panel has the Blue Devils crossing the Delaware with George Washington and his patriotic crew, then it’s back about 150 years to hang with Sir Isaac Newton, then way back to ride some saddled dinosaurs.

Then building pyramids at Giza? Why not? Perhaps most impressively, the Blue Devils hit the moon with no spacesuits. Now that’s badass!

Then it’s off to Pisa, then showing the Romans how to hoop, helping Franklin to understand electricity before wrapping up by hanging out with Aristotle, perhaps discussing the virtues of man-to-man D.

Who else would try something like this? Duke Social Media is a lot of fun.