Zion Williamson Update

Zion Williamson has had a tough time in the NBA. Injuries have limited him to 85 games in his first three seasons and he missed all of last year with a foot injury.

Duke fans know him as well as anyone. His unique combination of power, explosiveness and a high basketball IQ made him appointment TV. He made an enormous impression and, for a brief period, made Duke cool even amongst Duke haters. How amazing is that?

In the NBA though, he has had some real ups and downs. But when he’s healthy, he’s extraordinary. He may be the only player currently in the NBA, and arguably only the second - Magic Johnson was the first - who could play every position (New Orleans has experimented with him at point guard and are reportedly planning to play him some at center this year).

Last summer, he got himself into superb physical condition before his injury. And this year, he may be in even better shape.

It’s one thing to play at 285. If that’s where you are, that’s where you are. But starting last year, and into this year as well, Williamson has transformed his pudgy physique into a superb basketball body.

As he regains his timing, Williamson has had an odd benefit from injury: he’s learned to play differently, not always relying on his spectacular physical talent to overwhelm opponents.

In short, partly because of his commitment to conditioning and partly because of his struggles, Williamson is, inexorably, learning to become a much better basketball player. And it’s not like he wasn’t a very good one already.

Let’s hope he can stay healthy for the entire season and that can see what he can do.