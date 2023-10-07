YouTube Gold: Duke vs. LSU, 1992

By his senior season at Duke, Christian Laettner was a wildly divisive figure. Duke fans loved him, naturally; everyone else despised him. And this was before the Kentucky game where he tapped his foot on Aminu Timberlake’s chest (you can tell it was a tap as opposed to a stomp, because Timberlake laughed and clapped after he did it. Most people wouldn’t laugh and clap after a 6-11 guy stomped on their chest).

Everywhere Duke went he was a target and, amazingly, he thrived with the abuse (there was a shot of his mother during the tournament just clearly cursing up a storm, angry about the abuse her boy was taking).

This was common but Duke’s trip to LSU was a low point.

Laettner had indulged a rumor about his relationship with teammate and close friend Brian Davis and LSU fans chanted the old English slur that rhymes with maggot.

It didn’t much bother Laettner. But Shaquille O’Neal did.

O’Neal is best remembered for his NBA career, which was pretty incredible, but in college, he was much more mobile and was nearly impossible to defend. He was a major problem for everyone.

But he had an important weakness: he struggled to defend a jump shooter. And Laettner was certainly that.

In two college meetings, Laettner and Duke beat O’Neal’s LSU both times, frustrating the rising star immensely in the progress. This video is a compilation of highlights from the game in Baton Rouge, where Duke played without Bobby Hurley, who was injured. The Blue Devils held O’Neal to 15 points.

In the previous year, O’Neal fouled out in Cameron as the Crazies chanted “1, 2, 3, 4, Shaq can't play this game no more!”

Good times.