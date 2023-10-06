ACC Roundup Is Back

Here’s a column from our pals over at StreakingTheLawn.com about Virginia’s upcoming basketball season and what to expect.

Yes, Virginia only has one starter back, but at this point, what matters most is that Tony Bennett is back. And that’s a big deal.

Like Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski, Bennett may see talent dips from season to season but that guy has emerged as a brilliant coach. You can hate his offense all you want, but it works and the defense can reduce opponents to tears. And in his system, as long as you can defend and keep the other team from getting too far ahead, you’ll be at an advantage at the end.

We’re not suggesting that the ‘Hoos are going to win 30 games, but the system works and Bennett clearly knows what he’s doing. Anyone who thinks this program is going away or even that it might be have a down year should first define what a down year for Virginia is. It’s not the same thing as it is at, say, Syracuse. It’s just not.

Our guess is that, as usual, Bennett will Bennett.

Meanwhile, in Chapel Hill, the NCAA finally let Tez Walker off the transfer hook but we’re basketball-centric, so let’s just acknowledge that and move on to this Armando Bacot interview. The 12th-year UNC big man talks about his coach, his former teammate Caleb Love, and what he thinks of his new Tar Heel teammates.

Meanwhile, over in Raleigh, Casey Morsell raves about this year’s Wolfpack team and about how much he loves Raleigh and hopes to stay in the area after basketball.

Probably not in Chapel Hill though.

Remember that whole weird Josh Pastner/Ron Bell situation at Georgia Tech? This is nowhere near that, but Damon Stoudamire’s name has come up in the Michigan State/Mel Tucker mess. It’s pretty incidental, unless you happen to be Mrs. Stoudamire, who might not be too happy about now.

We don’t think Louisville is going to stay down where they were last season. That was an anomaly. Kenny Payne is a very good coach who was in a very bad situation. But he’s bringing in a lot of talent and the Cards are on the upswing. Here’s a look at their recruiting.

As you probably know, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes suffered a serious family crisis this summer when his wife Johnetta had a stroke. Well, the Deacs have scheduled a keen charity exhibition against Alabama to raise money for stroke research. Benefits will go to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center. The game is set for October 29th. Admission is free but they suggest a contribution of $20.00.

Could Syracuse be a surprise? Well, we said we thought so in our preview. And according to one of our favorite Syracuse sites, buzz is building about this team.