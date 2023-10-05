Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Update

As you probably know, Cooper Flagg has canceled his visit to Kansas and is down to either Duke or UConn.

There’s no definite indicator about where he’s leaning although most sources think Duke is in a better situation. But we’ve been here before, most recently with Flory Bidunga, when all the so-called experts were proved wrong.

Our guess is this won’t matter a lot, but it’s still interesting: his parents are selling their house in Maine and moving to Florida. While Cooper has reclassified, his twin brother Ace has two years to go at Montverde, and the Flaggs would like to be involved as much as possible as both sons advance.

It’s interesting, by the way, that Kyle Filipowski and his brother Matt, who plays for Tommy Amaker at Harvard, diverged in their rankings, much as Cooper and Ace have. That said, it’s of course possible that Ace (or Matt) will develop into similar talents but perhaps later. We’ll be really interested to see how Ace does this season.

We don’t have any special insight here, but it won’t surprise us if Cooper makes his decision by the end of the month.