Eight Thoughts On Eight Minutes Of Scrimmage Footage

As the start of the regular season approaches, Duke Basketball’s social media team isn’t resting on its laurels, releasing more than eight minutes of footage from a recent 5-on-5 scrimmage on YouTube earlier this week.
With the usual caveats that this footage is highly edited, here are eight thoughts on these eight minutes:
- “Two-hip Flip” looks legit. Who knows how Kyle Filipowski feels about the moniker bestowed upon him by his teammates and the Duke marketing masters, but this footage is further support for the notion that Filipowski may be a different player in his second season. This is the first prolonged footage of him in action Duke fans have seen since his surgery this offseason, and everything about his game seemed smoother, from his jump shooting to his ability to attack off the dribble. Given how good Filipowski was as a freshman, a potential sophomore year jump already had Blue Devil fans salivating; now, with the real possibility that his surgeries may have unlocked an extra gear athletically, Filipowski’s potential is even more exciting.
- Each Duke guard brings something different to the table. Much has been made about the competition for minutes in the Duke backcourt between returnees Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor and freshmen Jared McCain and Caleb Foster (not to mention veterans Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt). This footage leaves me more convinced that these four guards can play complementary roles throughout the season rather than having to fight each other for the same minutes. Roach remains the best pure scorer of the group, able to get to the rim using his combination of athleticism and senior savvy. Proctor appears to be the most advanced defender and facilitator. McCain’s reputation as a shooter seems to have translated to the college level, at least in practice, and extends to making contested mid-range shots. Meanwhile (and perhaps what jumped off the screen most in this footage), Caleb Foster seems physically ready to play in the NBA given his combination of length and strength: I struggle to see how the average ACC guard will be able to affect his shot near the rim. It’s clear that Duke’s most talented lineups will include 3 of these 4 guards, and given their differing specialties there’s every reason to believe all four will play major roles throughout the season, depending upon the matchup.
- TJ Power made a welcome appearance. I worried about Power’s potential to make an impact this year after he was barely a factor in summer practice footage, but here he was an active participant in the offense and made multiple threes. While a three guard lineup may be Duke’s most talented, one with Power alongside the four returning Blue Devil starters may be the best positional fit. If Power’s shot translates into game action, he’ll get an opportunity to claim a starting role, even if he doesn’t always play starters minutes.
- Christian Reeves continues to develop. Expecting Reeves to be an impact player this season may be overly optimistic, but it’s clear the sophomore continues to improve. Reeves was more active defensively and on the glass in this footage than he has been in the past, and seemed to play with confidence. Given that you simply can’t teach his size, there’s every reason to believe he is a key part of Jon Scheyer’s long term plans, even if that doesn’t materialize this season.
- Jaden Schutt will push for playing time. In limited action last year, the celebrated shooter seemed uncomfortable on the floor. That hasn’t been the case in summer footage, and wasn’t the case in this footage. While he may never be a 20+ minute per game player, I have renewed hope he’ll live up to his potential as, at minimum, a shooting specialist that makes a major impact off the bench.
- Sean Stewart is raw but has exciting potential. Stewart’s raw athleticism jumps off the screen, just like Mark Mitchell’s did last offseason. I don’t expect Stewart will make the same immediate impact as Mitchell given that his offensive game may be limited to the paint early in his career, but it’s clear that he, and not Ryan Young, will be the first big off the bench in certain matchups. The ability to use Young against teams with a more traditional big and Stewart against smaller, more athletic teams is a luxury Duke fans have dreamed about for years.
- Mark Mitchell was missing, but perhaps not missed. Of course Mitchell will be a key cog in Duke’s success this year, especially given traditional “wings” are perhaps the one area in which the Blue Devils don’t have tremendous depth. But let’s be honest: You didn’t realize Mitchell was absent from that footage until you finished it, did you? Last season, even in practice, it was clear there was something missing over the summer when Tyrese Proctor, Dereck Lively, and Dariq Whitehead were absent for various reasons. This fall, Duke was able to yield two 5-men squads that looked complete even without Mitchell. That’s impressive.
- Speaking of Ryan Young, he can dunk! Yes, I’m breaking the rules I made for my own column, but it shouldn’t go unnoticed that the whole program had a bit of fun with the self-deprecating Young with this footage:
SNEAKY BOUNCE @ryanyoung2323 pic.twitter.com/wJRBLIwhsO— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 2, 2023
