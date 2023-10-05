Carlos Boozer Has A New Book Out

Carlos Boozer had a great Duke career. He came in with Jason Williams and Mike Dunleavy and, along with Shane Battier and Chris Duhon, won the national championship in 2001.

He went from a second-round draft pick to a two-time All Star and needless to say made a good living in the league and, for that matter, beyond. And, lest we forget, he helped Team USA win gold in 2008 when he played for Mike Krzyzewski in Beijing.

His life hasn’t been all roses though, as his new book details. Called Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience, Boozer talks about many things, including of course his time at Duke, but the most startling thing is the story of a friend of his dying in his arms after being shot.

Boozer was just six when that happened. Six!

His family moved to Alaska not long after that and that’s where his long climb began.

It’s going to be a good read for Duke fans, but also maybe a nice gift for a young person who could use a little perspective on the importance of persistence and grit.

Incidentally, Coach K provides the foreword for Boozer. And also, as noted in the link above, the USA Today network will have a four-part series on Boozer and his book.