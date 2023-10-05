 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Count It! The Best ACC Free Throw Shooting Teams

These teams really cashed in from the line

By Barry Jacobs
Duke v Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 11: Ryan Young #15 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots a free throw in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 11, 2023 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Four of the 9 best team free throw percentages in ACC history were recorded over the last three seasons. Two of them, by Clemson and Miami, came in 2023.

Clemson, long a notoriously poor foul shooting team, has been improving steadily at the line over the past decade. Asked why his teams were so lousy converting free throws, former Tiger coach Oliver Purnell (2004-10) confided that a program emphasis on athletic ability left his squads short on shooting acumen.

Since the 2013-14 season, under Brad Brownell eight of 10 Clemson teams have made a respectable .723 or better at the line.

Clemson has had just three individual ACC leaders in free throw percentage in the league’s first 70 years – Gary Burkisky in 1964 (.898), All-ACC performer Jim Sutherland in 1967 (.897), and Shawan Robinson in 2006 (.913). The team led the ACC only in 2014 (.744). In 2023 Clemson made .7842 of its free throws compared to leader Miami, which hit .7843 at the line.

Last season Hunter Tyson finished seventh in the ACC at .838. The Tigers had three of the top 13 foul shooters, most in the league.

Miami’s free throwers were paced by Nijel Pack (.882), Wooga Poplar (.867) and backcourt mate Isaiah Wong (.845), the 2023 ACC player of the year and an official qualifier for leadership (2.5 FTM per game). The Hurricanes stormed the ’23 Final Four with the program’s second winning overall record (after 2022) in the past five seasons.

MAKING THE MOST OF A GOOD SITUATION
Top Team Free Throw Percentages In ACC History
FT% School Year FTM-FTA Record Coach
.816 Virginia 2021 235-288 18-7 T. Bennett
.800 Notre Dame 2017 489-611 26-10 M. Brey
.799 NC State 2004 481-602 21-10 H. Sendek
.791 Duke 1978 665-841 27-7 B. Foster
.7849 Clemson 2023 460-586 23-11 B. Brownell
.7848 Duke 1973 496-632 12-14 B. Waters
.7843 Miami 2023 531-677 29-8 J. Larranaga
.783 North Carolina 1984 551-704 28-3 D. Smith
.782 Syracuse 2021 372-476 18-10 J. Boeheim
.778 Wake Forest 2017 619-796 19-14 D. Manning
.777 Louisville 2019 534-687 20-14 C. Mack

