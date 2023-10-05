YouTube Gold: Fighting Shaq Is A Bad Idea

Duke fans can be forgiven for never worrying too much about Shaquille O’Neal: Christian Laettner exposed a big weakness of O’Neal’s - he couldn’t defend a jump shooter away from the basket - and so Duke never had much trouble against the legendary LSU big man.

People today have gotten used to him as a big, genial TV host and pitch man. But there’s no doubt the guy was a handful. Consider this video against Tennessee from the 1992 SEC tournament.

Shaq was being double-teamed and was getting pushed around, or at least as much as you can push a man of his size around, and when Carlus Groves simply wrapped his arms around O’Neal as he tried to shoot and pulled him down, the big guy had had enough.

O’Neal lashed out with an elbow and it sparked an all-out brawl. Making it even wilder was that his coach, the volatile and very strange Dale Brown, rushed out and tried to attack Groves himself. He was always a guy who could fly off the handle, but even by Brownian standards, this was too much.

Partly thanks to Brown’s stupidity, it quickly evolved into a significant brawl.

Shaq actually calmed down pretty quickly, which was surprising given how much abuse he took. But at heart, he’s a decent, reflective man and while he lost his temper, he never lost control.

Good thing.